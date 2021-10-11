Midland High School substitute teacher charged with 3 felonies, including improper relationship with student

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – 49-year-old Randy Reyes, a former substitute teacher at Midland High School, is facing three felony charges.

Midland Police say the investigation into Reyes started after a tip from a 17-year-old student, a senior at MHS. The unnamed student told officers, he was hiding in the stall of a second floor bathroom because he didn’t want to go to class. A probable cause affidavit says, while the student stayed in his stall, he saw Reyes enter, use a urinal, then leave. But moments later, Reyes came back. This time, the student says the teacher was engaging in a sexually inappropriate act by himself. The affidavit says the student told officers Reyes tried to enter his stall by pulling on the stall’s door.

The court document goes on to say, the 17-year-old student admitted to knowing Reyes from the gay dating app, ‘Grindr.’ Investigators found the two had shared explicit photos in early August.

Midland Police say when they spoke to Reyes, the 49-year-old told officers he went to the bathroom to look for a student who went missing from his class. Reyes denied any misconduct to MPD. But it was at some point during his interview with police that Reyes gave officers permission to look through his phone.

On Reyes’ phone, the affidavit says several photos of Midland High School students were found. All were boys in a classroom setting, and all photos appeared to have been taken without consent. The affidavit says Reyes admitted to taking those photos.

There was also a video of a male Wal-Mart employee using a toilet at Wal-Mart.

According to the affidavit, officers say they found an explicit photo from the student who first complained to police.

After talking with both, the 17-year-old student and with Reyes, police learned of several details that would eventually lead to Reyes’ arrest.

The student admitted to police he was only 17. Police say Reyes lied about not knowing the student’s real age and enrollment status at Midland High School.

The affidavit also says investigators believe Reyes knew the truth about the student’s identity before he reached out to him on the dating app.

Police also found a video of that student and Reyes engaging in a sexual act, and then another video of a man who appeared to be Reyes engaging in a sexual act in a bathroom stall by himself.

The affidavit says, Reyes denied being the person in either video, but would ultimately confess to being in both videos later in the investigation.

Police kept Reyes’ iPhone, and told him not to delete any videos or pictures remotely.

After obtaining a search warrant from a judge to further examine Reyes’ iPhone, officers would power on the suspect’s iPhone only to find that it had been restored to factory settings. As a result, all photos and videos were removed.

Based on the investigation, Reyes was arrested for three offenses: Improper Relationship Between an Educator and Student (Felony 2); Invasive Visual Recording (State Felony); Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence (Felony 3).



Reyes is no longer listed as an inmate at the Midland County jail.