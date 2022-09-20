MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 5-year-old girl from Midland is fighting a serious and a rare medical condition.

Serenity is in a Dallas hospital, bravely fighting Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM). Serenity’s family is by her side as doctors work to treat the neurological condition, one without a known cure.

“She’s 5 and she’s paralyzed,” said Tammie Isaacks, Serenity’s grandmother. “She’s in full paralysis. She can’t move from the neck down. It’s in her brain. It’s in her spine. It’s on her nerves.”

Tammie said Serenity was diagnosed with AFM on September 10th.

“On Thursday, she started with some headaches. So, she missed school on Friday,” Tammie recalled.

On Saturday, Serenity, an avid soccer player, had a match. She tried to play but was unable to.

“She got home and tried to walk up the stairs. At this time, her neck was just kind of wobbly,” Tammie said.

Serenity was rushed to Midland Memorial Hospital where doctors initially diagnosed Serenity with a sinus infection. However, by the next morning, Serenity’s left arm grew limp. She had a high fever.

Then, Serenity’s family took her to Odessa, where doctors performed a spinal tap for meningitis.

“Her stats kept getting worse. They brought in a plane from Amarillo and brought her here [to Dallas] by Wednesday,” Tammie said.

Serenity’s mother and Tammie are staying in Dallas as Serenity undergoes professional medical care. She is on a ventilator in the ICU. Her health has grown worse. The 5-year-old’s left lung has collapsed.

“Today, her other lung collapsed. She’s just fighting real hard,” Tammie said tearfully of the child she calls a ‘Princess.’

Tammie is sharing her granddaughter’s medical battle with Yourbasin.com because she wants other parents to learn about Acute Flaccid Myelitis.

“Nobody’s even heard of it. I mean, I’ve never, ever heard of it,” Tammie said. “There’s not enough research on it. I think a lot of kids are being misdiagnosed and the word needs to get out so this doesn’t happen to them.”

Research from the CDC and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia say AFM is a polio-like illness that affects the nerve cells in the gray matter of the spinal cord.

Children with AFM develop:

Sudden arm or leg weakness

Facial drooping

Headaches

Difficulty speaking, swallowing & breathing

Neck & back pain

AFM was first widely reported in 2014. The true cause of AFM is unknown, but viruses are suspected, including the West Nile Virus.

There have been no studies on specific medical treatments for AFM.

This very rare and very serious neurological condition isn’t just shocking, it’s life-changing for Serenity and her family.

“I mean, she’s in hip-hop. She’s in dance. She’s in soccer. She’s in basketball. A very healthy, active little girl…” Tammie said.

Serenity is a goofy and outgoing child, Tammie added. Now, the family must wait for positive progress as doctors work to keep Serenity’s oxygen levels stable.

“They can’t promise she will ever walk again,” Tammie said. “They can’t promise anything, really.”

Family friends are organizing a fundraiser on Thursday, September 22nd, from 5-8 P.M. at Club Oasis in Midland. It’s called ‘Potluck for a Princess.’ Tammie said every little bit helps right now. You can find those details here.