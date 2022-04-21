MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Wednesday night, a massive cloud of smoke filled the Midland County sky. Around 8:00 p.m., a fire was confirmed at Viking Pools, just off of I-20 near FM 1788.

Justin Bunch with the Midland County Emergency Management Office said there were units from all across the area that responded to the call.

“All the units responded here. We’ve got units from Ector County, Midland County, Texas DPS, state resources here. We’ve got obviously the Midland Fire Department, sheriff’s office, our office, Odessa Fire Rescue, north east volunteer fore department, greenwood fire department here in midland county, believe west Odessa Fire Department is here as well,” confirmed Bunch.

While multiple agencies responded to fire at Viking Pools, Midland Fire said knowing other departments are jumping at the chance to help, makes their jobs much safer.

MFD Assistant Chief, Brian McGary added, “We’re an all hazards department, but there are certain things that exceed our capabilities initially. That’s why we were able to reach out to the neighboring departments and we get the resources we need on scene and we can put the fire out with limiting amount of damage or affect to the community.”

MFD said getting help from several different fire departments, helps in more ways than you can imagine.

“It enables us to make a game plan. Because that’s in the county, we had an immediate issue with water, a water source. There’s not a hydrant on the corner, so we knew we were going to have to have other resources to help us shuttle water to the water trucks we had on scene and because of the other departments, we were able to do that, effectively,” emphasized McGary.

As of right now first responders said no one was hurt in the fire and the cause is still undetermined. And while the wind and weather at the time of the fire was the biggest concern, Asst. Chief, McGary said the quick response time and abundance of first responders, helped contain this fire as fast as possible.

“It makes it easier, it makes it more efficient. I mean, we could do it, but it would’ve taken much more time and effort and we may not have been able to contain that fire to the building, it possibly could’ve spread. You know, Odessa Fire Department, the Midland Fire Department, we are prepared for, just about anything, but there are certain things that we need help with,” mentioned McGary.

The fire was able to be put out around 1:00 o’clock Thursday morning. Assistant chief McGary said it was a successful response from all units and they couldn’t have done it alone. He wanted to give his thanks to those who jumped at the chance to help.

“I just like to thank the neighboring departments, North East Fire Department, Greenwood Fire Department, Odessa Fire, West Odessa Fire. You know, because of that we had a good outcome, and you know, we always appreciate their help.”

Midland County said there is no indication of the fire being intentional and due to the damage caused from the flames, they could be sifting through the building for weeks and not even find a cause in the end.