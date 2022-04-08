MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Midland.

The city of Midland said in a press release, MPD officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Brookdale Drive on Thursday night around 8:55 P.M.



A neighbor in the area initially called police about a car sitting in the alleyway, just north of Brookdale Drive.

The release said an officer attempted to speak with the driver of the 2006 black Ford Fusion. Police said the driver, later identified as 17-year-old Phillip Aden Bates, attempted to leave the scene.

While the officer tried stopping Bates from leaving, the MPD officer became physically attached to the suspect’s car and was unable to detach.

The release said the teenage driver turned northbound from the alleyway onto Midland Drive, dragging the officer.

During the struggle, the officer fired several rounds. No one was hit by gunfire. Bates stopped his car and was arrested.

The release said the officer, nor the driver, were hurt. As a precaution, the officer was taken to the hospital.

Bates, 17, is being charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.