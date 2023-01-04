MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – There is one available seat for the Midland Downtown Park Conservatory.

The Midland downtown park and conservatory board has one position open until September 30, 2023. The open position must be approved by the Conservancy Board at their annual meeting in March.

Applications are available at the City Secretary’s Office, Room 330, City Hall. The application can also be downloaded from the City website at http://www.midlandtexas.gov/.

The deadline for application is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023.