MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A Midland robotics business is helping Ukrainian refugees with a small act.



Dann and Ginger Schantz are co-owners of Venture Robotics, located on Andrews Highway near Midland Memorial Hospital. They are using a pair of 3D printers to make blue-and-gold rings, the colors of Ukraine’s flag. The couple is selling the rings and donating all proceeds to groups in Moldova and in Poland that are helping families escape the violence in Eastern Europe.



“We really felt that there’s got to be something we can do,” Ginger said. “We always talk about what we can do… ‘Why don’t we try to design something that we can sell?’… As of [Saturday] we’ve raised more than $1,200 dollars.”

It can take anywhere from an hour-and-a-half to three hours to make a set of 9 rings using a 3D printer. The rings are made using a plastic-like material. Then, heat is applied over time to form a set. So far, Dann and Ginger have produced more than 200 rings.

“This is for supporting people in Ukraine that don’t have what they used to have a week ago,” Dann said.

The couple is suggesting a $10 donation for a ring.

Venture Robotics can be reached at (432) 230-5830.