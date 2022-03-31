MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland College’s honor society Phi Theta Kappa is the oldest and largest of its kind that serves two-year colleges around the globe. The international organization is comprised of more than 1,400 chapters and in order to be inducted students must be personally invited along with having a minimum of a 3.5 GPA.

Early March, MC’s Alpha Beta Phi Chapter was honored by the Texas Region at the Texas State PTK conference as one of the top 15 chapters in Texas out of a total of 80 chapters in the state. The Alpha Beta Phi Chapter was also named by the PTK Texas Region as one of the top 3 chapters chosen for its Honors in Action research project titled “Expressions of Truth”. The research project included personal stories in video form of staff and students sharing how education has played a role in their life and in their family members’ lives.

The Texas Region also awarded MC’s College Project titled “PTK Perspectives Podcast” as one of the top 20 chapter projects. Hena Patel, the Midland College honor society chapter President was recently named one of the top 30 outstanding chapter officers in the state.

Dr. Gilmour presented each student with a white rose in front of families, friends, college administrators, and faculty. The Texas Region presented the PTK Horizon Award to MC Government professor and Honors Program Director Dr. Terry Gilmour, who also serves as chapter advisor.

Renee Aldrin, Early College High School at Midland College Chancellor, was added to the Hall of Honor for College Administrators.

Earlier this week on Monday, 58 members were inducted into the Alpha Beta Phi Chapter of PTK at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center.

“It takes a tremendous amount of hard work to be successful in college,” Midland College President Dr. Steve Thomas remarked during the ceremony.