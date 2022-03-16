MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Several families lost a son, a daughter, a sister, a brother, even a cousin.

For Midland Golf Coach, Walt Williams he lost a longtime friend. Williams was both a mentor and a close friend to University of the Southwest Golf Coach Tyler James.

The University confirmed James died in Tuesday night’s crash, including six students.

Coach Williams says James had a bright future.

“We were very excited for him to get this opportunity with University of Southwest,” Coach Walt Williams said. He seemed by all accounts to be doing a great job building a program. I talked to him a lot he would ask me questions because I’ve been doing this for 30 years.

Williams said hearing what happed has been devastating and right now he’s trying to provide any support he can for USW’s golf program.

The golf tournament that both Midland College and University of the Southwest were competing in at Ranchland Hills in Midland has been cancelled. The only scoreboard hanging up is USW’s.

“A lot of those kids are from this area because it’s in Hobbs,” said Williams. You see some of these kids playing high school golf and you get to see them grow up a little and to loose them is devesting and tragic.

Williams says after their morning prayer, he spoke to his team about relationships and what’s really important in life.

“Making sure they understand what is important chasing a little white golf ball around isn’t quite as important as the relationships you build, walk around the golf course for five hours with somebody and getting to know them,” Williams said.

Wednesday’s tournament play has been cancelled. The MC flag will fly at half-staff through Friday to honor the memories of University of South coach Tyler James and his team.