MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The Midland Chambers of Commerce is just a few days away from hosting the Star-Spangled Salute and says they’ve been preparing for this event for some time.

“It’s been a good, long-standing tradition for the city, and it’s a great day for everyone to come together and to celebrate America’s independence at a free community event, says VP Chamber Relations Christine Dooley.

This is the 59th annual celebration of everyone coming together for free admission.

Christine Dooley is the Midland Chamber of Commerce relations vice president and says planning began earlier this year.

“Our committee actually starts planning in January each year, so we have seven months to prepare,” Dooley said. Sometimes we’ll even start a few things in the fall of the year before so it does take a lot of work, and a lot of meetings, but it’s also worth it once we get to see it come together on the day of.

Midland Mother Barbra Heredia says her focus is on two big things.

“Definitely the food but I guess I could say the fireworks,” Heredia says.

And Dooley says they’ll be plenty of food vendors for families to enjoy along with other family-friendly activities.

“We have a fun zone that’ll be open from seven and nine for all the kids it’ll be some jumpers it’ll be located on Wall Street and then there’s the play area in the park that’ll be really fun for all the kids, the live music it’s going to be family-friendly,” Doole said. Texas, Wall Street, and Colorado [street] surrounding the park will be completely closed off it’ll be safer for pedestrians.

What she is most excited about is for the community to rally around the holiday.

“This is a time where anyone can come together they can celebrate together and enjoy the things that Midland has in place,” Dooley said.

This all-day event starts at 9am until the fireworks show and it is free admission.

For more information on parking and the schedule of events check out their website.