MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work.

Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’

Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He makes them look like new again. Anthony prides himself on the work he does, and has done, over the last 10 years in this business.

But late last month in Midland, Anthony found himself dealing with something he’s never faced before. He was beginning to work on a client’s car when a fire ignited inside of his work van.

“I was just going in there to turn on my pressure washer. Then, I just turned it on and it caught flames quickly, instantly,” Anthony recalled on the phone. “My van’s on fire.”

Anthony lost his van, which he affectionately called, “Shirley,” in the fire on E. Scharbauer Drive and Main Street outside Fajitas Bravo.

“I lost all my chemicals, my pressure washer, my vacuum, my water tank, money, my wallet… everything,” Anthony said.

But even after losing nearly everything, Anthony chose not to wait around. He continues to work in the weeks since the devastating fire, making sure his clients are satisfied.

He said it can be hard “hanging in there” and having faith. But Anthony said, he’ll keep moving forward.

“Keep pushing forward and keep pushing my mobile wash,” he said.

It’s not clear what caused the fire. Thankfully, no one was hurt. For those interested in helping Anthony recover, you can find details of a fundraiser here.