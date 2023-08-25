MIDLAND, TX – (KMID/KPEJ) Summer may be over soon but that doesn’t mean Barbecue will be out of season.

From beef short ribs to brisket eggrolls, Half Acre offers a tasty selection. The restaurant provides meat from Midland Meat Company, a full-service meat market that has been operated by the owner, John Scharbauer, and his family for five generations. The owner says that 95% of meats sold come from their ranch.

Scharbauer family in 1887: Clarence Scharbauer Sr. (top middle) , John Scharbaur (bottom second from left) , Christian Scharbauer (bottom second from right)



What originally started as a food truck back in 2017 has now become the best barbecue joint in Midland. In July of 2023, Half Acre was voted by Texas Monthly as one of twenty-five new and improved BBQ restaurants in Texas. The owner says, “We strive for the highest quality and we want people to come here with that expectation and to leave full and happy.”

John Scharbauer, Owner

John says what sets them apart is that they raise their own beef, with one of their most popular and unique items being the brisket eggrolls. The owner says, “Barbecue is messy and you usually need both hands. We wanted to create an item for guys on the road in trucks so that they can grab and eat while working.”

In addition to their meats being crafted in-house, the restaurant also has other homemade items such as pickles and barbecue sauce.

John credits much of Half Acre’s success to his pit master, Aaron Lesley, who grew up watching his grandfather on the pit. When Lesley was not working in the oil field, he was perfecting his craft and catering barbecue on the side. Continuing the legacy of his grandfather, Lesley won many BBQ competitions leading up to accepting his full time position as Half Acre’s pit master.

Half Acre is located in Midland, Texas. Open from Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. To read more about the Scharbauer family or to check out the restaurants menu items, visit their website here.