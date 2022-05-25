MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Be aware and stay safe before you get in the water this summer, the Midland Fire Department wants everyone to be prepared.

Before people head into pools and lakes, Midland Fire Battalion Chief Aaron Cox is reminding people that drowning is the number one leading cause of death in children under the age of five.

“Pay attention be willing to make a difference,” Battalion Chief Cox said. Don’t get in the water if you don’t know how to swim you need to have a swim pal you need to wear appropriate safety.

One of the best things to do is to have a fence or barriers around private and public pools.

“A lot of these fences should be two points of contact where they’re childproof make sure that the gates are closing by themselves and they’re actually locking up because the last thing you want is for a toddler to walk in there when no one knows they fall in the pool,” Battalion Chief Cox says.

Midland fire also encourages everyone to know how to do CPR.

“It reduces fatalities not to mention their life skills learning CPR for one studies show the most likely the CPR you do is going to be on a family member not a complete stranger,” Battalion Chief Cox says.

If you see someone drowning call 9-1-1 immediately. Midland fire trains and prepares every year to treat people who are drowning.