ODESSA, Texas – (KMID/KPEJ) There is a local restaurant here in Odessa that coins cultures by diversifying your palette and plate!

Rooster’s Diner is described as a “Mexican-Asian Fusion,” which was curated by owner, Erik Prado.

“During my cooking travels, I really enjoyed Asian food. When I started fusing them together, those two backgrounds really linked together,” said the owner.

The restaurant is also a “family affair.” Erik’s in business with his wife, Dede Prado.

In addition to items like queso, shrimp fried rice and mexican grilled cheese, the menu also includes barbecue items, smoked by Tio Carlos.”

“Its a 12 hour process. 11 hours cooking, 1 hour for fire..” said Carlos about the preparation of barbecue.

Roosters offers a great space of outdoor seating. Erik described the ambiance as an “Austin vibe.”

The restaurant offers weekly specials that are for a limited time. Prado said you can guarantee that their weekly specials “will not be seen again” due to the cooks just “going with their gut.”

What started as a food truck, has now turned into a successful storefront and an Odessa staple.

“I still get goosebumps whenever I see everyone’s heart at work. I’m not just one person who created all of this. We are truly a whole team here,” said the owner.

Located in downtown Odessa, Roosters is open from Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Fridays only are they open from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.