MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Get ready to have some summer fun right in your own backyard. The 35th Annual Mex-Tex Family Fiesta is back for everyone to come out and enjoy some food, entertainment and contests.

It’s one of the Basin’s biggest celebrations of culture at Centennial Park in Midland.

“I love music [and] I think music brings out the best in everybody so that’s the part that I love about it,” said Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board Director Samantha Hughes. “We hold very dear to our hearts because it’s a community event we like to involve families … small businesses.”

Born and raised in Midland, Hughes said this event is close to her heart.

“I just really hope that a lot more people will get more involved as the years come,” said Hughes.

She said one thing many look forward to during the event are the cook-offs.

“We’re gunning for first … you get menudo from all different people that have different flavors and different profiles,” said Midland Meat Company General Manager Adrian Vargas.

Vargas said his company took home the prize last year in the fajita cook-off contest, but this year the company has its eyes on winning the menudo cook-off.

“It’s an acquired taste, but as a Hispanic that’s a staple for us,” said Vargas.

Aside from having a little fun, Vargas said Midland Meat Company participates in Family Fiesta to also help give back to the community.

“We partner up with so many organizations in Midland to help out the less fortunate,” he said.

This is an event where people of all cultures can get together and highlight what the community has to offer

“The past two years have been kind of just a little off for everybody so we are wanting to make sure that everybody knows that this event is still around and it’s going to continue to be around,” said Hughes.

The Mex-Tex Family Fiesta is Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to midnight. People can still buy tickets either online or at the door.

Click here for tickets online. To learn more about the event, click here.