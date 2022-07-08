MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)– Midland County Sheriff’s Office “Check Point Chickie” is a traffic enforcement and crime prevention operation that deputies implemented to ensure the safety of the community. Since the operation began, deputies have made more than 50 traffic stops along with several arrests.

Right now, 5 MCSO Deputies from the Traffic Unit are assigned to the operation. The following statistics are from June 30th, the day that the operation first took place:

Operation “Check Point Chickie” was established to improve the safety of others in Midland. According to the MCSO Facebook page, deputies will continue the operation to ensure that people are obeying the law and being held accountable for their infractions.