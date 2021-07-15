MCSO jailer on ‘OnlyFans’ gets slapped with child porn charges, accused of sex with inmates

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – A Midland man who was working at the county jail is now being held there.

29-year-old Juan Carlos Serna-Venegas is being charged with two counts of Improper Sexual Activity with Person in Custody or Under Supervision (State Felony) and one count of Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography (Felony 3).

Affidavits obtained from the County of Midland say a female co-worker reported Serna-Venegas to the Sheriff’s Office after Serna-Venegas showed his co-worker a video of him having sex with another woman. It happened when the two were working at the Midland County detention facility on W. Industrial Avenue. The co-worker thought it was her who was in the video, and said that she never gave Serna-Venegas permission to record their intimacy.

The investigation later revealed the co-worker was not in the video.

But the affidavits go on to read, Serna-Venegas told his co-worker that he was getting paid to have sex with other women by posting sex tapes onto a website called, “OnlyFans.” OnlyFans.com is an online content subscription service where photos and videos can be shared with subscribers. Content can be shared for a fee, and content may involve nudity or sexual themes.

The co-worker says, Serna-Venegas insinuated the two should have sex so he could record it, and post it onto his “OnlyFans” page, according to the affidavits.

Due to the allegations, Serna-Venegas had his Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ seized for evidence.

On July 7th, a search warrant for the suspect’s cell phone was signed. That led investigators to find child pornography on the suspect’s phone. Investigators also found two videos which showed Serna-Venegas having sexual intercourse with inmates at the Midland County detention facility.

“The Midland County Sheriff’s Office takes these allegations and investigations very seriously,” said MCSO Sgt. Randy Eggleston. “We make it a priority to fully investigate, to the fullest extent of the law, any of our staff who are accused of not only this type of crime, but any crime or misconduct.”

Sergeant Eggleston says there is a social media policy that says MCSO employees cannot post content online that can be harmful to the agency. He says, there is another policy called the “secondary employment policy” that regulates what workers can do in their off-time. That means MCSO workers are prohibited from working certain alcohol-related establishments, gambling establishments, and taking part in sexual-oriented businesses. Eggleston says the totality of the circumstances is important when reviewing cases.

Serna-Venegas was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation but has since been fired. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this case.