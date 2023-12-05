ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa will be hosting their annual Starbright Village tree lighting event this Thursday. City employees have been hard at work the past few months, setting up lights for families to enjoy the seasonal festivities.

“The guys have done a great job coming and getting it fixed up and ready to go,” says Max Reyes, Director of Parks and Recs. “I’m very excited. It brings the community together, a lot of laughter a lot of good smiles the kids are set to enjoy a pretty good show.”

Along with the countless lights spread throughout McKinney Park, Reyes tells us that there will be something special for locals to see that they wouldn’t want to miss.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 pm at McKinney Park. The lights will go on through New Years Day.