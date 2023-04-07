LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – New Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland announced the addition of Matt Braeuer to his staff. Braeuer was an assistant under McCasland for five years at North Texas, helping lead the Mean Green to an NIT Championship.

Braeuer spent one year at Midland College in 2010-11, helping lead the Chaparrals to the NJCAA national championship game and a 33-4 record. Braeuer was on staff under Ross Hodge at Midland, who has now taken over as head coach at North Texas.

Braeuer started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Wichita State where he played as a three-year starting point guard, before spending one year at Midland College. From there, he went on to work at the University of Maryland under coach Mark Turgeon.

Braeuer spent three years at Sam Houston State before joining McCasland’s staff at UNT.

McCasland also announced the hire of Achoki Moikobu, who was an assistant at UNT last season, along with Braeuer.