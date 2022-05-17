ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — On Monday, Market Street kicked off a donate-at-the-register fundraising campaign benefitting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The fundraiser will run through Tuesday, May 31.

This donate-at-the-register campaign will run in stores in Texas and New Mexico, including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos. As with past donate-at-the-register campaigns, guests will be able to add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at checkout. The funds will go directly to support Children’s Miracle Network in the communities where they are raised.

As an organization, Children’s Miracle Network’s mission is to increase funds and awareness for UMC Children’s Hospital and other Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The organization raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada.

“The United Supermarkets culture of giving is truly inspiring. It’s a place where team members and customers alike are excited to give to member children’s hospitals in their communities and can easily do so during a regular grocery run,” said Teri Nestel, President & CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “We know when communities and partners unite in our mission to improve the health and wellbeing for all children our impact grows exponentially. When we can change kids’ health, we can change the future – for all of us.”

The United Family is excited to bring an opportunity to support this incredible organization to its guests. To celebrate the kick-off, Children’s Miracle Network ambassadors joined Market Street team members to make the first donation of the campaign.