MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran, the man accused of murdering 29-year-old David Morales in 2018, has been booked into the Midland County Detention Center.

After more than three years of searching, on Wednesday December 29, 2021, the U.S. Marshals Service announced they had extradited Lopez-Beltran from the Republic of Mexico.

According to police, in June of 2018, Lopez-Beltran got into an argument with two other people at Whataburger on I-20. An affidavit said the argument escalated and two people were shot. One victim, identified as Morales, later died from his injuries.

Lopez-Beltran has been charged with murder and attempted murder.