Man wanted for smashing his way into Midland Co. restaurant

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – One man is wanted for smashing his way into, and out of, a local restaurant.

The suspect caused hundreds of dollars worth in damages at ‘Martha’s Mexican Place’ in Midland County.

Security footage shows the early morning break-in on the 3100 block of S. Hwy 349 on July 15th.

The man can be seen standing by the cash register, before taking off.

Midland County Sheriff’s Office said the break-in happened around 1 A.M., just five hours before the restaurant was set to reopen.

The security footage only shows the man’s escape. Investigators say the restaurant’s alarm system went off – which can be heard in the video – scaring the man away.

Midland Crime Stoppers and MCSO are asking the public for help to find the burglary suspect.

Our Rob Tooke spoke with the owner of ‘Martha’s Mexican Place’ who said nothing was taken. But she said she is frustrated because now, she has a broken glass door to repair. Thankfully, the restaurant has been able to replace the front door.

But damages are costing the restaurant $850.

Midland Crime Stoppers will offer $1,000 to the first person who can positively identify the suspect.

Call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or use the P3 TIPS mobile app. No caller ID is ever used, and you will remain anonymous.