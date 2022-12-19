ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man was arrested last week after he allegedly led police on a chase through a parking lot.

According to an affidavit from Odessa Police, Manuel Payne was found trying to steal a television from the bed of a pick-up truck that was sitting in the parking of the Walmart at 4210 JBS Parkway on Wednesday, December 14th. Odessa Police department says the car and television were placed there as bait, as a response to an increase in thefts in the area. As Payne and a passenger tried to drive away with the TV, an officer tried to stop him. Police say Payne evaded and led the officer on a chase through the Walmart parking lot, where he hit another car, injuring the person inside.

Officers then say that Payne and the passenger tried to escape on foot after the crash, and ran into the Sam’s Club, where he tried to change his appearance and disguise himself as a customer. He was soon arrested by police inside the store.

Payne was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, where investigators say Payne was found to have a previous conviction for evading the police, back in June of this year, and was also found to have a small amount of marijuana on him. He was charged with Evading, Evading with prior conviction, Burglary of a Vehicle, Leaving Scene of Accident with bodily injuries, and Reckless Driving, and Prohibited Substances in a Correctional Facility. His bond has been set at a combined $32,000.