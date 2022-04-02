ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A recent act of vandalism at an Odessa smoke shop has left employees picking up the pieces.

On Monday, March 28th, a man used an object similar to a baseball bat to smash in the storefront of ‘Level Up Smoke & Gift’ shop on the 2800 block of N. County Rd W., just north of Kermit Hwy. A time stamp on security footage reads 3:58 A.M., hours before the business would open its doors.

“Someone started pacing up and down,” manager Kyle Alan recalled, referencing the footage.

The video shows a man stop in front of the business. He appears to hold gloves, but never puts them on.

“He smashed one window, started to run, then stopped,” Kyle said. “Smashed another and took off running in flip flops.”

Kyle said the vandal took off without entering the business or taking anything.

“It didn’t seem like he was really trying to get in and steal anything. Just vandalize,” he said.







Photos of the vandalism show a shattered glass door left with large hole near the top. Kyle said the door was replaced the same day of the crime. The smashed window has been boarded up, too. But repairs won’t be cheap. Kyle said the storefront window requires a specific measurement. That, and installation, will add onto costs.

So, who would do such a thing?

“We don’t make enemies up here. We try to be as friendly as possible. So I don’t assume that we were targeted,” Kyle said. “Hopefully they’ll catch whoever did it, and that will be the end of him tearing up our stuff or other peoples,’ who, regardless, don’t deserve it.”







He said the store is working with local police to find who caused all of the damage. For now, Kyle said he’s keeping an ‘eagle eye’ on the business, with hopes this vandalism does not happen again.