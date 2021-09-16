Man arrested for murder at Love’s Travel Stop in Pecos, investigation still ongoing

Murder arrest in Pecos at Love’s Travel Stop by I-20

PECOS, Texas (Nexstar) – Harrowing images show a man on his knees in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop, just off I-20 in Pecos.

The man’s hands are above his head as he surrenders to police. The video lasts about 30 seconds, but shows officers approaching the man, a murder suspect, with guns drawn.

The incident happened late last Thursday night, just after 10. The video was shared with us by a viewer, who originally posted it on the social media app, Tik Tok.

The viewer, who goes by the name, @Scrap_313, said he heard three gunshots go off before he began recording.

The Pecos Police Department says upon arrival, officers found a man unresponsive, with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim has now been identified as Christopher Rodriguez, who died on scene. Right now, it’s not clear what led up to the shooting. But Pecos Police say the suspect was at the scene when officers arrived.

The suspect has been identified as Michael Munoz. He’s been charged with murder. Bond has been set at $500,000.

YourBasin.com has submitted an open records request with the City of Pecos to obtain a probable cause affidavit to learn more about the arrest and the circumstances surrounding it.