MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Saturday afternoon Mario Chacon Jr. was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Family and friends identified Chacon Jr. as Madeline Pantoja, 20, ex-boyfriend and they have been broken up for weeks.

She was last seen 10 days ago and it is unclear if this arrest is connected with disappearance of Pantoja.

We will keep you following on this story for information about Pantoja, who has been missing for 10 days check out our article.