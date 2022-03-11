BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) – Emily Crawford was well-known in her community of Big Spring.

She was also well-loved.

Emily’s family said she was selfless. Her laughter brought smiles to those who heard it.

“The whole community of Big Spring knew her, really well. They loved her very much,” said Emily’s cousin, Kiana. “She was just the light of everything.”

Emily worked as a bartender at Wild West Wingz in Big Spring. A photo of Emily sits on a shelf above the bar. The bar was a place where Emily spent a number of hours. After all, she was a mixologist.





Kiana said her cousin had a significant passion for mixology.

“She loved making drinks for everybody… if you didn’t know what you wanted, she was like, ‘I got you, girl!” Kiana laughed.

Emily’s life was tragically cut short on Sunday.

The Department of Public Safety said Emily was on I-20 heading westbound, nine miles east of Midland. Emily had pulled over onto the shoulder of I-20 because her car was running out of gas. DPS said 61-year-old Willie Conner of Laurel, Mississippi veered onto the shoulder where Emily was parked, hitting her car from the back.

Emily was killed. She was just 23.





“Anyone who knew Emily was a very lucky person,” said Desiree Yanez, Emily’s aunt.

Desiree is also an MMA fighter. She said Emily would show up often to her fights.





“I could hear her voice in the stands: ‘That’s my tía, that’s my tía !’” Desiree mused. “I know that every fight from now on is for her.”

A few years ago, Emily’s father passed away. Kiana and Desiree believe Emily is finally able to reunite with him.

And for Kiana and Desiree, they say they miss Emily’s voice, her compassion, and her laughter.

While Emily enjoyed bartending, her cousin, Kiana, said Emily also wanted to become an esthetician.

“Emily loved doing other peoples’ makeup,” Kiana said.





Emily was also a softball player.

The Big Spring Lady Steer’s softball team is holding a moment of silence for Emily at 4 P.M. on Friday.

Emily’s family has a fundraiser to help with funeral costs. You can find that fundraiser here.