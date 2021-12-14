PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar) – Local’s honor the life of award-winning artist Vicente Fernandez for the impact he’s made through mariachi music.



Fernandez was hospitalized earlier this year after suffering from a serious fall and his injuries only got worse with time and he never recovered.



The legend of regional Mexican music immortalized songs such as “El Rey,” and “Volver, Volver,” with his powerful voice. Fernandez died Sunday morning at 6:15 a.m. at 81 years old.



Fernandez lived an inspiring life for many people including new generations of performers like his son, Alejandro Fernandez Jr, and mariachis across the nation. Fernandez was recognized for his humbleness and way of performing.

Vicente Fernandez sold more than 50 million records and appeared in more than 30 films. The community in West Texas was impacted tremendously by his death and plans to keep his legacy alive forever.