ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A video of two teens fighting began circulating on social media Saturday and caused mixed emotions for one local youth advocate.

Shawn Carrasco, community activist and founder of Da Gorilla Kids, said he felt empathy for not only the victim but the aggressors as well.

“When some people see that video, they’re going to be, angry at those kids and you know ‘they need to do something and lock them up’ and I don’t say that. It’s not. It’s an opportunity to teach” said Carrasco.

While the video is upsetting Carrasco said its an opportunity for growth for the students involved, that’s why he spends his time hosting camps for at-risk youth, as well as speaks to offenders at the Youth Center. He said he wants to help these kids before it’s too late.

We are told no one involved in the fight was seriously injured.