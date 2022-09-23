MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Jeannie Jones says she never thought she’d be harassed while going to Walmart, but it happened. And now she wants other woman in the area to stay safe in case the same guy approaches them.

On Thursday, Jeannie parked at the Walmart near I-20 in Midland when she says a guy approached her and he asked her something that’s very personal.

“I thought maybe someone needed some directions he just came straight out and asked..” Jeannie said.

She says she couldn’t believe what he asked and then she got out of there as fast as she could.

I closed my door on my car and rolled the windows up and locked the door and started my car up and drove away.

She wants others to know what happened to her just in case they’re alone in a parking lot too.

“I’ve seen a lot of them shopping by themselves I’m concerned with, because if this happened to them, could they have gotten hurt?,” Jeannie said.

Midland police department’s crime prevention Officer Chane Blandford has a few tips for women to protect themselves.

“Always play the what if game what I do is just happen what would I do if that happened? Travel in big groups or have a big dog with you, the third thing is have a point of contact. If something were to be wrong, have your cell phone with you,” Officer Blandford said.

If you are ever harassed, call police. Meanwhile Officer Blandford highly recommends taking a self defense class. MPD will be kickstarting its RAD program soon. You can check the schedule on their website.