Odessa (KMID/KPEJ)- Going to your local park on a holiday weekend to celebrate is a go-to idea for families. Easter is no different, in fact it’s one of the most celebrated holidays at parks. However, it’s what is left behind by families that is shocking. At McKinney Park in Odessa, trash was seen all around, from plastic bottles, to left over egg remains to soda cans. One teen took action herself, by grabbing a couple trash bags and filling them up with waste that was left behind.