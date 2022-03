MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Spring break week for Bunche Elementary has arrived and though the school was empty there was still some activity.

On Wednesday, afternoon Midland Fire Department responded to a fire call at Bunche Elementary.

Though the playground is destroyed Chief of Schools for Reach Network, Shelly Haney says she is thankful the fire did not spread to the school building.

No one is injured.

This investigation is still ongoing.

We will continue to update as we get more information.