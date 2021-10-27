Local restaurant donates money to the family of Monahans crash victim

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Family and friends are mourning the loss of 18-year-old LaTresa Powers, who died in a car accident in Martin County over the weekend. Co-workers turned friends at Bubba’s 33 in Midland hosted a fundraiser to help the Powers family pay for funeral expenses.

Team members at Bubba’s 33 decided to set aside a day where 10% of all food sales went to funeral expenses for LaTresa Powers.

“LaTresa was one of my best friends and I truly believe that she deserves the best possible funeral that anybody could give her,” says server, Skylar Veracruz.

LaTresa or LT as many of her friends called her, say that LaTresa had a personality that would light up a room.

“When she walked into work the whole room lit up she was just amazing,” says Manager, Randie Bloom.

The staff at Bubba’s told us that they consider one another family, and after LaTresa’s passing, it feels like a piece of them is missing.

“Everyone around her loved her so much and this is why it’s hurting us all so much,” says Manager Cory Bloom.

LaTresa’s Father, Travis Powers told us how the support from Bubba’s 33 and the entire community has been overwhelming.

“All these different people…these different groups…they all loved her. I mean I didn’t know she had friends over here and over there…I mean it’s wild”

Powers says that his daughter wanted to become a nurse while she was attending Midland College and had aspirations of traveling the world, spreading joy to anyone in her path.

LaTresa was just starting her life, and her father says that she had so much more ahead of her.

“Now when you’ve had somebody by your side for 18 years you’ve seen them every day and then just taken like that you know it’s a hard thing to deal with.”

Powers asks that his daughter’s passing be a wake-up call for other drivers on the road to slow down and take their time getting to where they need to go to avoid tragic accidents.

“West Texas has a problem with this. I don’t want any parent to go through what I’m having to go through, people don’t need to be in such a rush…everyone just needs to slow down.”

Management at Bubba’s 33 in Midland told us that they’ve raised more than a thousand dollars to go towards LaTresa’s funeral expenses.

The Power’s family will be laying LaTresa to rest Friday at 10 am at Southside Baptist Church in Monahans, the family will be releasing balloons in memory of LaTresa and

encourages friends and members of the community to take part in her homegoing service.