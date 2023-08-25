MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Teeth are more than just used for smiling, they are also used for chewing and talking.

Dr. Bonolo, is a local Orthodontist and owner of Refined Orthodontics who has decided to help someone in the community by raffling off a free set of braces at a local back to school bash for the community at Urban Air.

The raffle drawing is valued to be over $5,000 worth of braces to the winner.

Dr. Bonolo has been creating smiles in the Permian Basin for the past four and a half years, you can find her practice at 4505 Holiday Hill Road located in Midland. She’s always accepting new patients you can find out what she offers on her website.