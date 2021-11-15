Local organization honors Veterans with a special homecoming surprise

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – For more than 17 years, Show of Support in Midland has brought Military couples and Veterans from across the United States all the way to the ‘Tall City’ for a special week worth of events.

Honoring the sacrifice and service of nearly 10 Veterans from different branches of the military, an all-expense-paid trip is given to the gentleman and their wives are given three days of pampering here in the Basin.

To kick off the week, Show of Support surprised service members and their spouses at the Midland Airport with a homecoming and miles-long procession as they made their way to Downtown Midland ahead of the annual banquet.

We spoke to the Patriot Guards Senior Riding Captain, Bill McNeill and he shared with us why this week is so special.

“You cannot forget the Veterans no matter who they were, what war they were in don’t forget them…don’t take freedom for granted”, says McNeill.