Local organization discusses National Recovery Month

Midland, TEXAS (ABC Big 2) – September is National Recovery Month, encouraging people who face addiction to ask for help, celebrate those on their recovery journey, and make people aware of the programs available. The message is that recovery is possible. some members of the Springboard Center in Midland say they know from experience.

“As an addict, and as an alcoholic, I never wanted to be confronted about my behavior. I didn’t want ot hear about my addiction, I didn’t want to hear about any of it,” says Springboard Center Operations Director Roberta Dodd.

It’s a problem that many of us have a connection to. We, or somebody we know-struggling with addiction. That struggle is what members of the Springboard Center are ready to help you solve.

“Some people see addiction as bad behavior, bad choices, people need to overcome it, they need to be stronger, greater exertion of their will. Really if that would solve it, people would not have addictions,” says Springboard Center Executive Director Mark Alexander.

The center offers comprehensive solutions driven by data, and members say it takes community to get through addiction.



” People do not get free from their addiction without them. It’s an extremely difficult situation for someone to leave the disease of addiction and try to do that on their own,” says Alexander.

Even if you don’t see addiction in your day-to-day, the problem is here in the Basin.



“Here in Midland, we spend five million dollars a month in alcohol. If you just divide that into the number of men, women, and children who live in the county at 175,000, everybody could knock of a fifth of whiskey every month given what we spend in Midland, that doesn’t consider the fact-who don’t use alcohol at all,” says Alexander.

Those with an addiction may think that others won’t understand, but some at Springboard say they faced the same struggles.

“Leaving my children was on the top of my list of excuses not to come, but I had to come to a place where that was my biggest reason to come, and I had to recognize too, that for the previous years of their entire life I hadn’t been there and hadn’t been the mom that I wanted to be,” says Springboard Center Admissions Supervisor Bekah Greene.

While it may feel hopeless at times, Springboard leaders say taking it one step at a time has given them back their family, friends, self-esteem, and hope.

” Recovery has opened the door to a whole new life for me,” says Greene.