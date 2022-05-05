ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month. According to the CDC, there are more than 200 mental illnesses that impact people. The Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin in Odessa says that this month the organization’s goal is to bring awareness to the impact that mental health can have on an individual.

Coordinator and mental health advocate at the Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin, Chandra Coleman says that the center was created out of a need for people in the community that were affected by the mass shooting that happened in 2019.

Coleman says that mental health and physical health go hand in hand with one another and that you should make your mental health a priority this month and every month to improve your overall well-being.

“Some of the ways that we can check in on ourselves is to just be aware, to do a daily check-in and say am I sleeping okay? Am I eating okay? do I find that I’m avoiding things that I used to enjoy doing?” said Coleman.

The Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin is hosting a number of events this month and throughout the year to bring awareness to the importance of mental health.

On May 14th, ECISD is having its first annual Mental Health Awareness Walk at Memorial Gardens at 10 am. In partnership with PermiaCare, the organization is hosting 2 mental health first aid classes that are free, one on May 20th in Ft. Stockton and the other in Midland on May 26th. Lastly, the Coordinator of the Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin, Chandra Coleman is teaming up with the Permian Basin Adult literacy center to teach others about adult mental health literacy on May 24th.

The Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin offers free programs and counseling to anyone who walks through its doors. Special sessions like music therapy, painting therapy, and one on one counseling are offered to the public.

You can find out more information about the center’s programs here.