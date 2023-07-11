ODESSA, TX (KMID/KPEJ) – The Crisis Center of West Texas is hosting Wonder Girls summer camp. This camp focuses on empowering and building the self-esteem of young women in grades fifth through eighth. Activities during the camp include team-building exercises, social interactions, stem projects and more.

“They get so excited when they run in and they know our staff our team leaders. They know the folks that come in from El Paso to teach them stem activities and I think that family element really builds up year after year,” Hannah Horick, Director of Education and Partnerships, said.

Wonder Girls has been going on for seven years and looks to continue its stride. Unfortunately, registration for Wonder Girls is closed as the program once a year in July.