Local man missing as family awaits answers

Odessa, TEXAS (ABC Big 2/FOX 24) – 24-year-old Ricardo Lizalde, nicknamed Ricky, is known for his sweet and outgoing personality.

” He’s a very charismatic young man and I know that all parents say those kinds of things but he talks to everybody,” says Ricky’s stepmother Rosie Lizalde.

Lizalde’s family says friends last saw him August 28th. He worked in Winkler County, and his missing persons case was taken there, but the Ector County Sheriff’s Department found a lead.

“It was August 31st when I reported him missing, and on September 1st, we found out that they found the truck that he was driving, and that they found a body 100 yards away from the truck, and that they didn’t know who the body was,” says Lizalde.

The family tells me they gave DNA samples and dental records, but haven’t heard anything yet.

“We’re getting the response from them that they’ve done what they can, and we have to wait on the Medical Examiner to make an ID, a positive ID on the body,” says Lizaldes.

Family members say it’s heartbreaking to not know if this person is him, and they don’t understand why it’s taking so long to get answers,especially when cases like Gabby Petito’s have gotten answers so quickly.

” They should all be treated equally, whether you’re male or female, if somebody’s missing, somebody’s concerned and we should all join in and try to help that person,” says Lizalde.

The family is asking that you keep an eye out for Ricky, or report any information about this case to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.