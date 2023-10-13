MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Sidekick Elite is making its way to Florida to compete for a national title in karate next month. The team is not new to competing out of Midland, as they’ve made their way out to New Brownfield, San Antonio as well as Arkansas in previous tournaments.

Areas which the student will compete in include sparring, and weapon use, where the students will perform a routine for the judges.

Making their way to nationals is something special for both the students and Head Instructor Manuel Obregon. He says that all the trophies that are in his dojo come from years of training.

“These trophies don’t come only from one year, this is like years of training and of course there’s so many other tournaments that we didn’t place but it’s part of the it’s part of being in martial arts,” said Obregon. “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. Nothing is going to be given to you, so you have to earn it.”

The team heads out to Florida in November and with a few weeks left to prepare, all the students are ready for action.