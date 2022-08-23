ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local firefighter is facing a big loss after a recent crime.

Over the weekend, Shawn Van Meter was called to his firefighting duty with the Midland Fire Department. When his shift was over, Shawn returned to work as a handyman. But he discovered a thief stole thousands of dollars worth of tools, and a trailer, from his worksite in Odessa.

Shawn is involved in the home renovation business. Most of his tools were inside the trailer when it was stolen sometime between August 21 and 22. A neighbor tells Shawn they last saw the trailer Sunday night. He is asking the public to keep an eye out for his stolen belongings.

“I left my trailer here while I went on shift. I returned Monday morning and my trailer was gone,” Shawn said.

Shawn has been a first responder for 20 years. He has been with the Midland Fire Department for 16 years. When he is not on duty, he is working home improvement jobs around the Basin. His company is called “The Fire Guy.”

“I do what I love. You know, I really do enjoy doing remodels,” Shawn said.

He was in Central Odessa doing a job at a home near Burnet Elementary School. For privacy and security reasons, Yourbasin.com is not sharing the exact address.

“They broke into the property, as well,” Shawn said.

Tools were stolen from inside the home. There were many tools in the trailer, too.

The estimated loss is $25,000.

“Framing equipment, painting, sanding, drywall, lighting, electrical, plumbing, I mean, you name it, every aspect of home renovations, I had tools for everything in that trailer,” Shawn said.

The trailer is hard to miss.

There are 3-foot decals on the trailer with Shawn’s face in a Maltese cross. There is significant hail damage on the rear door.

The trailer is a 14-feet long and 7-feet tall. It’s a silver V-Nose, duel axle, chrome trim, and enclosed.

“You can’t miss it. It’s a rolling billboard,” he said.

Shawn said his tools have his company’s name on it, “The Fire Guy.” There was an accumulation of equipment inside that trailer, dating back 12 years. Every little item had value.

“I’ll get through this. And I’ll… recover, one way or the other.”

Shawn filed a police report with Odessa Police Department. He is working with his insurance company. Anyone who may know of the trailer or tools’ whereabouts are encouraged to call OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers.