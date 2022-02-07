MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Some local emergency rooms are staying busy in the wake of a small winter storm.

Patients are coming in with storm-related injuries. The extreme weather, short-lived yet strong, created a myriad of risks on the roads and around our homes.



“I drove through it the first two days,” said Hayden, a shopper leaving a store on JBS Parkway. “[I was] kind of slipping around.”

“I definitely recommend staying off those county roads,” said Morgan, who was alongside Hayden.

“If you don’t gotta drive in it, don’t drive in it,” Hayden added.

The sun has melted most of everything. That is, with the exception, a nasty mix of water and sleet that has melted and frozen over, melted and frozen over… and continues to do so in freezing temperatures. There is no doubt that ice becomes a hazard.

Our reporter Rob Tooke spoke with a mother and her two sons, who were also shopping at a store on JBS Parkway. Only one son wanted to be on TV.

“Do you see a lot of icicles?” Rob asked. “Yes sir,” replied Wiley.

“Is the ground slippery for you?” Rob asked. “Yes sir,” replied Wiley, again.

It is that ice, a remnant of the storm, which becomes a slippery hazard. Black ice, or clear ice, is transparent, blending in with the color of the ground. Under shaded areas, like car ports or balconies, the clear glaze of black ice takes even longer to turn to slush. It’s quite dangerous.

“It’s out there dude, you know what I mean?” said Jesse, who was unloading groceries. “Stay off your brake man and pin it to win it.”

“Drive safe. I see a lot of people doing donuts,” said Martin Carta, when asked about road danger.

Dr. Christopher Huerta is the Medical Director of ‘SignatureCare’ Emergency Center in Midland. He said the most common weather-related injuries are from vehicle accidents on icy roads. Some drivers do not anticipate the rough conditions.

“Weather always plays into what our volume is,” Dr. Huerta said. “People are used to driving kind of recklessly out here and that doesn’t necessarily go away when the roads freeze.”

There are also hypothermia- and frostbite-related injuries. Dr. Huerta said both types are preventable. Exposure to the elements can happen if your vehicle breaks down on the road and help is not immediately available. His advice: carry an emergency kit with a blanket and hand-warmers.

Dr. Huerta advises, if you have been involved in a vehicle accident on an icy road, do not immediately leave your vehicle. Chain-reaction crashes on icy roads can seriously hurt a pedestrian.

Weather-related injuries, caused by ground hazards, are not specific to roadways. Injuries can happen, literally, close to home.

“…Just walking out to get the mail, falling and sustaining a fracture,” Dr. Huerta said as an example.



If you are concerned about a potential injury, seeking medical care is the best course of action. Dr. Huerta said that is especially true, if a laceration needs immediate care or if a fracture needs to be splinted.



Dr. Huerta said traumatic injuries are often treated during winter weather. But the cold has also brought people indoors, consequently, increasing the spread of infectious illnesses. More specifically, Dr. Huerta said that indoor congregation has influenced the rise of Covid-19 diagnoses.

Dr. Huerta discusses traumatic injuries and infectious illnesses during the winter season

SignatureCare of Midland is located at 5409 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX 79707.