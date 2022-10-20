After nearly three years of being closed, a popular local breakfast and lunch spot is back open.

Judy K’s Kountry Kitchen closed down in March 2020, and this week it opened its doors.

“We’re finally here and finally got the doors open,” says general manager Pablo Elias.

The restaurant is located off North County Road near Yukon in Odessa.

It serves up breakfast and lunch, including a variety of Mexican plates.

The opening is a long time coming. Brothers and general managers Juan and Pablo say they had to shut down when the pandemic began in 2020.

They had plans to open back up last year, but other issues popped up, forcing them to stay closed.

“Meat shortages were severely inflated to where pricing our plates would be unrealistic, and we couldn’t find any workers at that time,” says Juan.

After 2 and a half years, Judy K’s opened Wednesday (10/19).

“We’d run into people at the grocery store, pumping gas and they’d say hey when are you guys opening,” says Pablo. “We just had limitations at that time.”

The same fan favorite items are still on the menu, and the cook is the same, who has more than 40 years of experience. Judy K’s Kountry Kitchen is ready to serve you a hot meal.

“Its our new slogan, welcome back to real food,” says Juan.

Judy K’s also remodeled. Pablo and Juan say you’ll notice a fresher exterior and interior the next time you stop by.

To get a look inside Judy K’s Kountry Kitchen, check out the video above.