A local food trailer is putting Odessa on the map.

Brantley Creek BBQ has been around for two-and-a-half years and keeps growing in popularity.

“It’s a salt and pepper kind of thing,” says owner Brandon McPherson. “Oak and a little mesquite. We put our own twist to it.”

The trailer sits off of North Tanglewood in Odessa. It offers brisket, ribs, sausage and much more.

Texas Monthly says this place has made Odessa now a barbecue destination.

“I never thought I would get this far, or even this big, but dreams come true for sure,” says McPherson.

McPherson and his family run the trailer. He says what started as a hobby a few years back turned into a full time barbecue business.

Now the business is about to expand. Construction has begun on a site on Faudree road where a smokehouse and restaurant will be built.

There will be indoor and outdoor dining, and even live music.

McPherson says the physical restaurant could be open as soon as next January.

For more on Brantley Creek BBQ, check out the video above.