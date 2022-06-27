ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Back in 1970 President Jimmy Carter dedicated June to be a month all about Black music.

For generations, Black music has always been held as the blueprint for many genres.

It served as a way to send messages to one another but also told many stories about hope and struggles through spiritual slavery hymns to jazz, hip-hop, rhythm and blues and so many more.

Christian Love, tells his musical stories through piano and says he is glad there is a month highlighting musical influence.