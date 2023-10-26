ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – All month long, Melody Herrera has been transforming her front yard into iconic scenes that can be found in classic movies. Just to name a few, she has done signs from Signs, Waynes World, The Addams Family, Ghostbusters, and many more.

In addition to transforming her front yard, she has also painted the front window of her home as the same movies she’s depicting in her yard.

It all began last year when she purchased a skeleton prop for her kids, but then started having fun with it by dressing it up into different movie characters. That same prop started to become a household name in the neighborhood, and it goes by “Skelly the Skeleton.”

“We didn’t think anyone would notice.” Says Herrera. “We were doing it for our kids and slowly but surely our neighbors were texting us, ‘what are you doing tomorrow?'”

Herrera also says that because of her work, she has received job opportunities from local businesses to paint their windows as well as paint murals.

Skelly and Window Art can be found on Facebook in a PUBLIC Photo Album by searching up

#dailyadventuresofskelly .