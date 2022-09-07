MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin is

launching several campaigns and programs to bring awareness to the literacy issues facing our

West Texas community for the month of September.

Right now, one in three adults in the Permian Basin reads below a 3rd-grade reading level which is considered low literate. Low-literate individuals face day-to-day challenges, including struggling to read doctor’s prescriptions, staying safe on our highways, and communicating with children’s teachers, to name a few.

In honor of National Literacy Month, the LCPB is announcing the inaugural literacy sub-grant opportunity, funded by its generous donors. Literacy providers and programs can apply and be considered for sub-grants of up to $5,000. These funds can be used to pay for tutors, GED tests for students, or curriculum. The application window opens on September 6, 2022, and membership in the LCPB is required.

During September, the LCPB will also promote the current active providers in adult literacy through their social media channels and promote their services and contact information. The LCPB will also launch a campaign in Spanish to promote literacy and Hispanic heritage month.

In addition, the LCPB will participate in “Barrio Fest” on September 16, 2022, in Fort Stockton. Educational stations will be hosted from 8:30 am-11:30 am.

The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin aims to promote literacy awareness, adult literacy, family literacy programming, and increasing literacy rates in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico.

For more information, visit www.literacypb.org.