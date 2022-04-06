ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he assaulted his son last Friday. Rafael Rodriguez, 53, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence.

According to an arrest affidavit, on April 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of San Jacinto Street. At the scene, police spoke with a victim who said his dad, identified as Rodriguez, had chased him around the kitchen table during an argument. The victim said when the chase was over, his dad started punching him like a “punching bag”. The victim was left with visible bruises, the affidavit stated.

The officer who responded to the home stated he was arresting Rodriguez to “prevent further violence”. Rodriguez was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remains behind bars as of Wednesday morning. His bond has been set at $2,500. According to jail records, Rodriguez has been arrested multiple times since 2009 for drunk driving, public intoxication, and other driving related offenses.