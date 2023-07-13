MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Fire Department is teaming up with Midland Animal Services and Tasha Sport, bringing awareness to National Pet Safety Fire Day.

According to Forbes Advisor, 86.9 million households nationwide own a pet. That’s 66 percent of homes in the US. Which is why national pet fire safety is an important day to educate pet owners on potential risks when left unattended.

The day was originally introduced by the American Kennel Club and the ADT. Each year on July 15th, there are more than 500,000 pets that are affected by housefires, according to the American Humane Society. With 1,000 fires started by pets themselves, simply taking a few minutes to monitor their surroundings for potential hazards can make all the difference.

Midland Fire recommends that families with pets should practice fire drills monthly, that way if a situation does occur there is a plan in place. Another tip is making sure that the tags on dog collars have updated contact information if the dog does run out.