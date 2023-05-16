MIDLAND, TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ride of Silence event will be celebrating its 17th anniversary in Midland tomorrow night. This is event is to support biker safety as well as mourn those who have lost their lives from bicycle accidents overs the years.

Locals will meet at Mid-Cities Church and bike for eight miles at 12mph for around an hour or so. On the way, the group will stop by ghost bikes to pay respects to those who lost their lives. Midland Police Department will serve as an escort for the group to ensure their safety.

The event is at 7pm and free is to the public.