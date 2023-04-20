LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Tech announced the Red Raider Club Wreck ‘Em Tour will make a stop in Midland on May 18. The tour will feature Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt, head football coach Joey McGuire and men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland.

McGuire will appear at all 10 stops along the tour, while Hocutt and McCasland will attend several of the events. The Texas Tech leaders will greet Red Raider fans and address the state of both the athletics department and men’s basketball program. The full list of attendees will be announced closer to each event.

The events offer free admission to Red Raider Club members, which will include complimentary food and beverage, while admission for non-members is $50. The events will also include silent auctions including autographed helmets, various fan experiences and Texas Tech Yeti merchandise.

The event in Midland is on May 18 at the Bush Convention Center. To RSPV, follow this link.